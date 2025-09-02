Colorado Springs joins national “Workers Over Billionaires” Labor Day protests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – On Labor Day, working people across the country – including in Colorado Springs – took to the streets in the latest series of protests against the Trump administration, calling for workers’ needs to be prioritized over billionaire profits.

The Sept. 1 demonstrations – branded the “Workers Over Billionaires” protests – drew large crowds in dozens of major cities nationwide, including Boston, Chicago, Detroit and New York City.

Organizers said more than a thousand of the protests were strategically planned nationwide for Labor Day, a federal holiday set aside to recognize the contributions of American workers and labor unions.

In Colorado Springs, workers from students to veterans to families gathered outside City Hall from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in a peaceful demonstration organized by 50501 Colorado Springs, Indivisible Colorado Springs, and the El Paso County Progressive Democrats.

In a statement, organizers said the Colorado Springs protests were to demand that "schools, wages, Social Security, and fair taxation take priority over billionaire profits."

The rallies were coordinated nationwide by May Day Strong, a coalition of labor unions, teachers’ groups, and other organizations that previously led nationwide demonstrations on May 1 for International Workers Day.

