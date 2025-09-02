Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs joins national “Workers Over Billionaires” Labor Day protests

KRDO
By
today at 6:22 AM
Published 6:37 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – On Labor Day, working people across the country – including in Colorado Springs – took to the streets in the latest series of protests against the Trump administration, calling for workers’ needs to be prioritized over billionaire profits.

The Sept. 1 demonstrations – branded the “Workers Over Billionaires” protests – drew large crowds in dozens of major cities nationwide, including Boston, Chicago, Detroit and New York City.

Organizers said more than a thousand of the protests were strategically planned nationwide for Labor Day, a federal holiday set aside to recognize the contributions of American workers and labor unions.

In Colorado Springs, workers from students to veterans to families gathered outside City Hall from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in a peaceful demonstration organized by 50501 Colorado Springs, Indivisible Colorado Springs, and the El Paso County Progressive Democrats.

In a statement, organizers said the Colorado Springs protests were to demand that "schools, wages, Social Security, and fair taxation take priority over billionaire profits."

The rallies were coordinated nationwide by May Day Strong, a coalition of labor unions, teachers’ groups, and other organizations that previously led nationwide demonstrations on May 1 for International Workers Day.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.