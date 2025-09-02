Skip to Content
Colorado Parks and Widlife opens job applications

Colorado Parks & Wildlife
Published 9:38 PM

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is opening up applications for District Wildlife Manager Trainee and Park Ranger Trainee positions.

The applications will be open until Sept. 30, according to CPW.

According to officials, after the applicant period closes, applicants will recieve a link to a written exam, writing prompt, and background check materials. If applicants score well on the written exam, CPW says they will then participate in an online oral panel hosted from October 15-17. 

The next phase will be a polygraph exam and physical fitness test between Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, followed by the final Executive Management Interviews on Nov. 5-6, according to CPW.

"The work is deeply meaningful, as CPW staff are dedicated to conserving Colorado's lands, waters and wildlife. Every day is unique, filled with new and exciting opportunities that help keep our landscapes healthy and our wildlife thriving, and that support the outdoor lifestyle we cherish,” said Law Enforcement Training Manager Tyler Sewald.

To learn more about becoming an officer, visit cpw.state.co.us/careers or attend a Zoom meeting on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. for a Hiring Webinar and Q&A about the hiring process.

