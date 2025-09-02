Bobcat roaming through yard in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) released a video, which can be viewed above, of a bobcat roaming through a resident's yard on Sept. 2.

DCSO says they have recieve reports of bobcat sightings from Highlands Ranch to Castle Rock.

The sheriff's office provided the following public safety reminders when encountering a bobcat or other wildlife:

Keep your distance—admire wildlife from afar.

Don’t leave food, water bowls, or pet food outside, which can attract wildlife.

Keep pets close and supervised, especially in the early morning and evening hours when bobcats are most active.

If you encounter a bobcat, make yourself appear large, make noise, and slowly back away.

"We’re lucky to live in a county where wildlife is part of daily life—let’s keep it safe for both them and us," says DCOS.

