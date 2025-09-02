Skip to Content
Bobcat roaming through yard in Douglas County

Published 3:36 PM

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) released a video, which can be viewed above, of a bobcat roaming through a resident's yard on Sept. 2.

DCSO says they have recieve reports of bobcat sightings from Highlands Ranch to Castle Rock.

The sheriff's office provided the following public safety reminders when encountering a bobcat or other wildlife:

  • Keep your distance—admire wildlife from afar.
  • Don’t leave food, water bowls, or pet food outside, which can attract wildlife.
  • Keep pets close and supervised, especially in the early morning and evening hours when bobcats are most active.
  • If you encounter a bobcat, make yourself appear large, make noise, and slowly back away.

"We’re lucky to live in a county where wildlife is part of daily life—let’s keep it safe for both them and us," says DCOS.

