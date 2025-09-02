5-year-old boy with autism disappeared during recess in Kennedy Township

By Madeline Bartos, Jessica Guay

Pittsburgh (KDKA) — A search is underway for a 5-year-old boy who has autism and is nonverbal after he went missing at recess in Kennedy Township.

Allegheny County police said kindergartener Jedadiah Jackson was last seen at recess in the playground area outside Sto-Rox Primary Center on Ewing Road around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews have set up right next to the school’s playground. They’ve used drones and a helicopter while firefighters, detectives and K-9s search on foot. A recording of his mom’s voice calling for her son is being played from drones. They’re looking in the wooded area behind the school down to Route 51, and a river rescue team has been deployed.

Police said if you see him, he will be scared. Call 911, and don’t approach him aggressively.

The boy is described as 3 1/2-feet-tall. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved fleece and khaki pants, and he was carrying a green dinosaur toy.

“We are asking for the public to check any Ring cameras that they have in the Sto-Rox area to see if they can see Jedadiah,” said Lt. Venerando Costa.

Police said there’s no indication anyone has picked him up.

