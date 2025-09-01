Wrestler released from hospital, reveals extent of injuries after being beaten by son of former UFC champion Rampage Jackson

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The wrestler who was beaten while motionless by the son of former UFC champion Rampage Jackson has been released from hospital and revealed the extent of the injuries he suffered in the incident.

Footage from an event last month in Sun Valley, California, posted on social media showed Jackson’s son, Raja Jackson – a professional MMA fighter – sliding into the ring during another bout and throwing Syko Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith, to the mat.

The video, which bears a watermark suggesting it was livestreamed on the video platform Kick, showed Jackson straddling Smith before repeatedly punching him in the face and the side of his head, even when Smith was lying motionless. Other wrestlers then restrained Jackson.

CNN has not been able to independently verify the video, but Kick confirmed to CNN that Raja Jackson’s account has been banned from the platform.

In a joint post on Facebook from Smith and his wife Contessa Patterson, they said that the wrestler had been released from hospital and was at home.

The post also detailed the severity of the injuries he sustained in what his wife had previously called an “unscripted assault.”

“He sustained a serious head injury and was unconscious upon arrival at the ER. His injuries include trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of several teeth,” the post said.

It continued: “He has a long road of recovery ahead, but he remains in good spirits despite everything he has been through.

“We are deeply grateful for all the love and support we’ve received during this time.

Thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way – whether through monetary donations, food, flowers, or gifts. Your kindness means more than words can express.”

Patterson organized a fundraising page to help cover Smith’s medical costs and loss of income. At the time of writing, the page has raised over $216,000.

After the incident involving Smith and the younger Jackson, Rampage Jackson took to social media to condemn his son’s actions.

“I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!” he wrote in a post on X on August 24.

“He (Raja Jackson) suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact.

“As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith.

That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his (Raja Jackson’s) behalf and to KICK for the situation.”

A statement by organizer KnokX suggested that the incident started off as a scripted part of the show, known as a “work” in wrestling, but was not intended to go as far as it did.

“What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith,” the organizer wrote.

“This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”

CNN’s Issy Ronald and Jamie Barton contributed to this report.