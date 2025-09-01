Runner in hospital following Colorado Springs Labor Day Orangetheory 5K

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Adam Rich is being treated in the hospital after being hit by a biker on Sunday amid the Labor Day Orangetheory 5K, according to his family.

KRDO13 is speaking with Adam and his wife today about the incident and their hopes for accountability.

Organizers for the race, Colorado Springs Sports Corp, say they are aware of the incident.

For the privacy of the participants and all involved, we will not be providing further comment at this time. Thank you for your understanding and respect on this. - Megan Leatham, CEO and President of Colorado Springs Sports Corp

