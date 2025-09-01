Skip to Content
News

Runner in hospital following Colorado Springs Labor Day Orangetheory 5K

Labor Day Lift Off, 2018
KRDO
Labor Day Lift Off, 2018
By
Published 11:32 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Adam Rich is being treated in the hospital after being hit by a biker on Sunday amid the Labor Day Orangetheory 5K, according to his family.

KRDO13 is speaking with Adam and his wife today about the incident and their hopes for accountability.

Organizers for the race, Colorado Springs Sports Corp, say they are aware of the incident.

For the privacy of the participants and all involved, we will not be providing further comment at this time. Thank you for your understanding and respect on this.

- Megan Leatham, CEO and President of Colorado Springs Sports Corp

KRDO13 will have a full report on KRDO13 News at 4, 5 & 6 o'clock.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.