News

KRDO13 takes a dive with professional high diver on final day of state fair


Updated
today at 9:54 AM
Published 9:53 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Watch KRDO13's Bradley Davis follow up a superb professional diver with a less-than-perfect one of his own in the chill morning hours before the final day of the state fair.

Professional diver JaRon Williams is part of the All American High Dive show performing at the state fair. It's his first time performing in about three years, but the time off didn't stop him from spending a couple of hours with KRDO 13 showing off his moves ahead of the fair's final day.

The fair opens at 11 a.m. with "Sensory Friendly Day," with sensory-friendly hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with smaller crowds, quieter sounds and dimmer lights.

The All American High Dive Show has performances during both sensory and standard hours. You can catch shows at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13.

