Community rallies behind family who has endured unimaginable loss

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- It’s something you never think about unless you’re in the position.

Full-time caretaker parents who lose their child don’t just have to face the unimaginable pain of losing their child; they also have to deal with the financial uncertainty of essentially losing their jobs.

Today, we spoke to Lara Marjan, Andrew's mother, who is not only sharing her story about grief but also about survival. Lara's husband is disabled from long COVID, leaving the family struggling to stay afloat.

Between her husband and son, she was getting 80.5 hours a week from the home care agency, which includes 40.5 hours of overtime a week.

Andrew needed full assistance; he was quadriplegic, non-verbal, epileptic, trached and vented.

He had dystonia, which affects his tone, and a form of epilepsy called LGS, which causes very hard-to-control seizures. Currently, Lara is getting 21 hours a week to assist her husband.

"I do get a few hours from my husband, who is disabled, so I lost about 75 percent of my income with the loss of Andrew," said Lara.

Friends, family, and the special needs community have been rallying to support one another. A woman who bought the family's handicap van when he passed started a GoFundMe to help them through this painful time.

"I think our special needs community really rallied for us and came around us to support us. They started off with a GoFundMe and a meal train, and they would just come by to give a hug and support."

Andrew's family tells KRDO13 that he loved Yoda, SpongeBob, Taylor Swift and his siblings.

His beautiful legacy lives on through his entire family, who miss him dearly, says Lara.

Andrew's mom, Lara, says he was the light of their family.

We've posted a link to the GoFundMe fundraiser here.

