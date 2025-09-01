Colorado’s newest millionaire! $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Parker

PARKER, Colo. (KRDO) – A Parker resident is starting September as Colorado’s newest millionaire.

According to our Denver affiliate, KUSA, a $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at the King Soopers on South Parker Road in Parker.

The ticket matched five numbers plus the Power Play, multiplying the prize and turning one lucky player into an instant millionaire.

And they're not the only Coloradan walking away richer this holiday weekend – two other winning tickets were bought in Colorado Springs and Denver. According to KUSA, those winners matched four of five numbers, plus the Powerball and Powerplay – winning them $50,000, multiplied by the Power Play of x3.

The Colorado Springs winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on 3805 E. Pikes Peak Avenue, while the Denver ticket was sold at a Safeway on West 44th Avenue.

Saturday night’s winning numbers were 03, 18, 22, 27, 33 and Powerball 17, with a 3x multiplier.

Monday's Powerball jackpot is now up to a massive $1.1 billion. The odds of winning that jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

