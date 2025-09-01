Chain Law Goes into effect Sept. 1, here is what you need to know

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- From Sept. 1 to May 31, Colorado’s Chain Law and Passenger Vehicle Traction law takes effect for all drivers.

“Whether a tractor-trailer or a four-door sedan, snow and ice conditions impact your drive,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “If carrying chains or checking your tire tread seems like a hassle, imagine the inconvenience of sitting in traffic due to a crash or being rerouted miles out of your way due to highway closures.”

The following information is provided by Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Larger vehicles, including recreational and commercial motor vehicles:

All commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers must carry chains, including vehicles with a combined weight of more than 16,000 pounds that are used to transport at least 16 passengers, according to CSP:

CMVs must carry chains or ATDs on all the following roads regardless of current weather: I-70 west of milepost 259 (Morrison) to the Utah border. Colorado Highway 9, milepost 63 to milepost 97 (Frisco to Fairplay). Route 40 milepost 256 (Empire) to the Utah border. U.S. Route 50 milepost 225 (Salida) to the Utah border. U.S. Route 160 milepost 304 (Walsenburg) to the New Mexico border. U.S. Route 285 milepost 250 (Morrison) to the New Mexico border. All of U.S Route 550.

Penalty for non-compliance according to CSP: Up to a $500 fine plus a $79 surcharge, or, if you are stuck and blocking any traveled portion of the roadway, the fine is $1,000 plus a $157 surcharge.



Smaller Vehicles, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive:

All motor vehicles with a GCWR/GVWR less than 16,001 pounds traveling on any portion of I-70 between Morrison and Dotsero must, according to CSP:

Tire chains for two or more drive tires; or

An approved ATD for two or more drive tires; or

Tires with a tread depth of at least 3/16-inch and which are rated for either “All weather” or “Mud and Snow” (indicated by a “All Season”, M+S, M/S, etc. on sidewall) by the manufacturer. This is indicated on the side of the tire by “M+S”, “M/S”, or an icon of a mountain with a snowflake.

Penalty for non-compliance according to CSP: $50 fine plus a $17 surcharge



CSP says they will be holding a CMV Chain Check Operation on Thursday, September 4, 2025, on I-70 near Dotsero.

