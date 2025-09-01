Carlos Alcaraz delights US Open crowd with behind-the-back shot as he reaches quarterfinals

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Carlos Alcaraz produced a sensational behind-the-back shot during his victory over Arthur Rinderknech at the US Open, winning the point from his quick-thinking improvisation.

The moment of skill came early in the first set of the Spaniard’s 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4 victory when Rinderknech attacked a looping shot close to the net. Alcaraz initially ran past the ball before throwing his racket behind his back and firing a return to the Frenchman, who hit his volley into the net.

The moment had members of the crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on their feet, while Alcaraz soaked up the applause with a huge grin.

The world No. 2 produced a similar shot against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open. On that occasion, he also went on to win the point.

“Sometimes, I practice it, I’m not going to lie,” Alcaraz said in his on-court interview. “I don’t practice it too many times, just in the practice if the opportunity is there, I will try it.

“In the match, it’s kind of the same. If I have the opportunity, why not? People like it, I like playing tennis like this, so it just came naturally.”

It set the tone for another impressive performance from Alcaraz in New York. With the two-hour, 12-minute victory, he surpassed Boris Becker as the youngest man in the Open Era to reach 13 grand slam quarterfinals.

Chasing a sixth grand slam title and second at the US Open, Alcaraz is yet to drop a set in this year’s tournament and now faces Czech Republic’s Jiří Lehečka in the final eight.

The pair have already met twice this year, with Lehečka winning their quarterfinal at the Qatar Open in February and Alcaraz getting revenge at Queen’s Club four months later.

“I’m just going to the court thinking: I’m playing well and just feeling great physically,” Alcaraz told reporters. “I just hitting the ball really well, as well. I’m thinking about playing my best tennis and enjoying myself when I step on the court. That’s all I am thinking about when I’m approaching every match.”

