1 killed, 3 injured after two planes collide midair in northeast Colorado

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – One person was killed and three others were injured after two small planes collided midair while attempting to land at an airport in northeast Colorado Sunday, officials say.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 were both approaching the runway at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport when they struck each other mid-air at around 10:40 a.m. on Aug. 31.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the small Cessna was on its final approach to the airport when it was struck by the second plane.

There were two people on board both aircrafts, and both planes caught fire upon collision, MCSO said. The sheriff's office said citizens helped to extinguish the fire before first responders arrived.

One person in the Extra 300 was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while the other occupant was transported to a hospital, MCSO said. Their injuries are currently unknown.

The two occupants in the Cessna walked away with only minor injures, the sheriff's office said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are now investigating the cause of the collision. The names of those involved are not being released at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, MCSO said.

In the meantime, the Fort Morgan Municipal Airport is closed while the investigation continues.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim in this tragic event," MCSO said in a statement. "We would like to express our gratitude to all the agencies that helped with this situation. Additionally, we want to thank the citizens who assisted in trying to extinguish the fire until the fire department and first responders arrived on the scene."

