Tulane head coach has choice words for Northwestern after Hurricane Katrina uniform tribute gets denied

(CNN) — Following Tulane’s 23-3 season opening win over Northwestern on Saturday, Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall shared his displeasure with their opponents after the program tried to recognize the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Sumrall told reporters he thought Northwestern disrespected the city of New Orleans after the Wildcats rejected the teams request to wear all-white uniforms without logos, like the 2005 Tulane team did in its first game post-Katrina.

“That’s their prerogative, but when you show disrespect to the city of New Orleans that’s what’s going to happen to you,” Sumrall said. “You’re going to run into a team like this. They had a chip on their shoulder because I wanted to wear the exact same uniform that that team wore 20 years ago. Request got denied. We might have used that for a little bit of motivation to represent the city. So, don’t disrespect New Orleans ever.”

During their game Saturday at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, the team wore green jerseys without a decal on their green helmets to honor the 2005 team.

Northwestern, who were the visiting team, had first choice on the uniforms and chose to wear white in the humid, Louisiana summer weather.

According to ESPN, Tulane’s request was made on August 17, after Northwestern had already planned the jerseys and decals for the team in preparation for the travel.

Hurricane Katrina crashed into an ill-prepared New Orleans on August 29, 2005 – first with heavy rain, then winds so strong they shattered glass in window frames and a flood that washed away everything in its path.

A bungled local, state and federal emergency response to the hurricane contributed to the nearly 1,400 deaths, more than 1 million people displaced and over $125 billion in damages.

Sumrall, who is in his second year at Tulane, said he showed his players videos of storm and the aftermath.

“I wanted them to have a real appreciation of what this place has been through, Tulane went through a lot,” Sumrall said.

The 2005 Tulane team played all 12 games on the road with their home games being played at six different stadiums.

Tulane held Northwestern to 237 total yards and forced five turnovers in the win. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff, who transferred in from BYU ahead of the season, threw for 152 yards, rushed for 113 yards and two total touchdowns.

The Green Wave are scheduled to face South Alabama on the road next week.

