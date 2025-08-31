Tennis star Kamil Majchrzak meets young fan who had hat snatched from him in viral US Open video

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Polish tennis star Kamil Majchrzak has met the young fan who had a hat snatched from him in a viral video clip after one of Majchrzak’s matches at the US Open.

Majchrzak gave the boy a US Open-branded bag of gifts, including another cap, and posed for photos alongside him, posting the encounter to his Instagram stories on Saturday.

“Today after warm up, I had a nice meeting,” he wrote. “Do you recognize (cap emoji)?”

“Hello world, together with Brock, we wish you a great day,” he wrote in another story.

The two first encountered each other when Majchrzak was signing souvenirs for the crowd, after Majchrzak’s second round win against Karen Khachanov on Thursday.

The Pole took off his cap and appeared to pass it to the boy who was clutching a giant tennis ball with both hands. As the boy reached out to take the cap, a man standing next to him snatched it away and gave it to a woman who put it in her handbag despite the boy’s visible protestations. The boy and the man appeared not to know each other.

The clip subsequently went viral on social media, with one X post alone gathering 10 million views.

Social media users identified the man as a Polish CEO, whose company was review-bombed with hundreds of one-star reviews on Trustpilot, all referencing the incident. CNN has not been able to independently verify the man’s identity and has reached out to the company for comment.

After seeing the incident, Majchrzak launched a search for the boy, posting on his Instagram story, per Sky News, “Hey guys, could you help me find the kid from my match.”

He later posted, according to Sky News, “I am impressed by the power of the Internet. We got it! All good now.”

After defeating No. 9 seed Khachanov, Majchrzak was forced to retire during his third round match against Leandro Riedi due to a torn intercostal muscle.

