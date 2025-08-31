Rudy Giuliani injured but recovering after car accident in New Hampshire

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was injured in a car accident in New Hampshire over the weekend but is recovering, his head of security and the New Hampshire State Police said Sunday.

Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at “high speed” on Saturday evening, Michael Ragusa Giuliani’s head of security, announced in a statement on X. Giuliani, who is also President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, was transported to a nearby trauma center, Ragusa noted, “where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg.”

Shortly before the accident, Ragusa said that Giuliani had been flagged down by a woman who was the victim of “a domestic violence incident,” and “immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911.” He remained on the scene until responding officers arrived.

The New Hampshire State Police said it was investigating a report of domestic violence when Giuliani’s vehicle was struck by another. Three people, including Giuliani, were taken to the hospital by ambulance with “non-life threatening injuries,” the police said.

In a separate statement to CNN, Ragusa told CNN that Giuliani was “in great spirits” and “fully alert and conscious.” When asked whether he suspected someone had targeted Giuliani, Ragusa said “This was a wrong place, wrong time accident.”

Giuliani’s son, Andrew, addressed the incident in an X post on Sunday afternoon.

“Thank you to all the people that have reached out since learning the news about my Father. Your prayers mean the world. As a son, I can tell you I’m honored to have a Dad that I can call the toughest SOB I’ve ever seen!” he said.

Giuliani, a longtime Trump ally who served as mayor of New York City during 9/11 was often referred to as “America’s mayor” during that time, has faced a slew of legal and financial troubles since the 2020 election.

He has pleaded not guilty to state criminal charges against him related to the election subversion schemes in Georgia and Arizona. Two former Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, also obtained a $148 million defamation judgment against him for false allegations he made about them after the 2020 election.

In January, he reached a settlement agreement that allowed him to keep his home and most valuable possessions. With Giuliani’s net worth at an estimated $10 million, including his real estate holdings, Moss and Freeman were never likely to recoup the full $150 million they won from Giuliani.

Giuliani continues to receive support from Trump, who described him “as the greatest mayor in the history of New York” on August 22nd, when he announced that Andrew Giuliani would be Executive Director of the White House Task Force for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“Tell your father we all love him,” Trump told Andrew, speaking from his desk at the Oval House.

Trump appointed Rudy Giuliani to an advisory council inside the Department of Homeland Security in June.

CNN’s Katelyn Polantz and Nicki Brown contributed to this report.

