One dead in motorcycle crash this morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Early this morning, approximately at 12:20 a.m, the Colorado Springs Police Department arrived at a traffic crash near the intersections of W. Colorado Ave. and 32nd St.

Officers found that a motorcycle had struck a curb before leaving the roadway. The rider of the motorcycle was found dead at the scene.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. No other injuries were reported. According to CSPD, speed does appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Stay with us for the latest.