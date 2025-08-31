Man shares his journey to overcome addiction to help others, says “Don’t lose hope”

By Michael Abeyta

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — A Colorado man is sharing his story of hope and recovery after struggling with addiction in the hope that he can help others.

Denver’s Civic Center Park plays a big part in the lives of Coloradans. It is a big part of Adam Vibe Gunton’s life too.

“There were a lot more benches around here where they let us kind of do our thing, and people were working, which means they were selling down here,” says Gunton.

The Columbine High School graduate knows that in six years, Civic Center Park has changed, because he has too.

“I was homeless and a drug addict weighing 148 pounds eight years ago. I’m 225 now, working out for five days a week. I just got engaged last Thursday, right over here on Larimer Square, and I’m getting ready to build a family,” says Gunton. “It’s interesting coming back here and being so cleaned up and, you know, people I remember back in 2020, 2021, this was full of people struggling.”

Gunton says his addiction started with his friend’s suicide and a prescription for opioids. When he couldn’t get his prescription refilled, he turned to heroin. For eight years, he used, until one day his dealer gave him something new.

“Called China White, and I put it in my arm like I always did,” said Gunton. “Then the next thing I knew, I was waking up on the asphalt in a pile of glass with blue and red lights around me.”

Gunton had used fentanyl, and he had overdosed. He says that gave him the motivation he needed to finally quit using.

“I wanted to die. And I think that was the ticket for me when I really was willing to do whatever it took,” says Gunton.

After he got clean, he was inspired to help people struggling with addiction to get clean themselves. He started Recovered on Purpose, a national movement to help others recover.

“With the treatment centers that we’ve opened with the marketing that we do and with recovery on purpose and the content that we do, online, we’ve been able to help thousands,” said Gunton.

Gunton says he will continue helping people when they need it, but cautions that they must be ready.

“Don’t wait for somebody to come find you and help you. You must step up, and it is possible,” said Gunton.

He also asks those who have a loved one who struggles with addiction to do what they can to be there for them.

“My family, my mom and her sisters were praying for me with my grandma, and I started feeling that at the end of my addiction. Don’t lose hope,” said Gunton.

Free resources to quit using drugs are available on the Recovered on Purpose website.

