How to save money this Labor Day weekend

(CNN) — As Americans prepare for the last holiday weekend of the summer, many are looking to cut travel costs as much as they can.

﻿Travelers are already paying less for domestic plane tickets, rental cars and hotel stays – the cost of which are all down compared to last year, according to AAA, the automotive and trip-planning group. But even with those savings, Deloitte’s Summer Travel Survey found that Americans are embracing a “more frugal approach” to traveling this summer.

For those looking to go on a late summer trip — something travelers are increasingly opting for — here are some ways to save.

Plan your trip in advance, mapping out gas stops

Gas prices have come down substantially from their 2022 peak, but drivers are still looking for ways to trim their gas bill, especially on long road trips. AAA expects gas prices to stay around $3.33 going into Labor Day, close to last year’s average.

Experts say identifying the cheapest gas stations and most fuel-efficient route — as well as keeping the windows closed while driving — can help improve mileage and save money.

Drivers who haven’t picked out their refueling points in advance can “spend time driving extra to look for those gas stations,” wasting gas in the process, said Aixa Diaz, a spokesperson for AAA.

Packing light can also help save on gas mileage, and bringing snacks and other necessities can limit the number of stops along the road, Diaz said.

Have a cookout

Rising grocery store prices are a major source of stress for Americans, especially as the cost of living increases.

However, buying groceries is still cheaper than eating out. If you’re staying with family or renting a place for the weekend, consider a cookout instead of dining out, and try CNN’s tips for saving on food prices. Digital coupons, purchasing store brands and buying in bulk are just a few ways to cut costs at the grocery store.

Stew Leonard Jr., president and CEO of Stew Leonard’s Grocery Stores, a chain of eight grocery stores in the Northeast, also recommends downloading your local grocer’s app to search for savings. Some apps allow customers to accrue points for rewards like free ice cream.

Research your beach

Some popular beaches charge entrance and parking fees. Choosing a beach with free parking, no entrance fee, or both, might be a good option for budget-conscious sunbathing.

Beaches in a few states, particularly in the Northeast, can also charge admission. If you plan on going multiple days to a beach that does, check if it offers week-long passes. Age is also a factor – some beaches give children or seniors discounts on admission prices, so those looking to qualify should bring their ID with them.

For those planning to stay closer to home, find out if your city has free pools or if there are buses, shuttles or other transportation options to get to the beach. Carpooling is also a great way to split the cost of parking.

Visit a free national park

If the beach isn’t your thing, consider getting some fresh air in one of America’s 63 national parks.

Check the National Park Service website to look for free parks in your area. Also, note that a government program allows any 4th graders in your family to access all national parks for free.

Though they are operated by the government, not all national parks are free to visit, and costs vary between parks. The National Parks Service recommends looking into your park before your visit — checking for any entry fees, reservation times, and activities you might plan on doing.

However, be warned – visitors have felt the pinch of staffing shortages at the parks in the wake of Trump administration’s layoffs at the National Park Service this year. Some visitors to national parks recently told CNN they noted a lack of educational programs offered, and had trouble picking up wilderness permits (a requirement some parks have for backpacking and overnight stays).

