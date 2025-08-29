Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Trump met with Smithsonian Institution secretary at the White House

<i>Paras Griffin/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Lonnie Bunch
Paras Griffin/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource
Lonnie Bunch
By
today at 8:29 AM
Published 8:32 AM

By Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump met with Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch III for lunch at the White House on Thursday.

“The White House lunch meeting was productive and cordial,” a White House official told CNN.

The meeting, which was first reported by The New York Times, comes as Trump has directed his attorneys to conduct a review of museums, claiming the Smithsonian is “out of control” and that “everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been.”

The Trump administration earlier this month it would be conducting an internal review of Smithsonian Institution materials and exhibits in an effort to comply with Trump’s directive about what should and shouldn’t be displayed.

Lindsey Halligan, who is leading the administration’s review, also attended the White House lunch, the official said.

Last week, Halligan told Fox News that Smithsonian museums have “an overemphasis on slavery,” arguing “there should be more of an overemphasis on how far we’ve come since slavery.”

CNN has reached out to the Smithsonian Institution — the organization that runs the nation’s major public museums — for comment on the meeting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.