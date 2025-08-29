Southeast Colorado Springs neighbors clean up after high winds hammer homes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - People who live in parts of Southeast Colorado Springs are cleaning up downed trees and surveying the damage after high winds took a toll on the area Thursday night.

KRDO crews spoke with neighbors in the Chelton and Airport Road area as they cleaned up the mess Friday. They told us everything happened in a matter of seconds, hearing heavy hail and then loud noises as trees came crashing down and power lines were ripped out.

Neighbors say power was out in the neighborhood for several hours before it was restored in the early morning hours.

We're told one downed tree caused a gas leak that has since been repaired on Overton Street.

People who live in the area say the neighborhood came together after the fact to check on those with more severe property damage and make sure everyone was okay. They don't believe anyone was injured, but we're waiting to hear back from authorities for confirmation.

We've also reached out to the National Weather Service to see if it plans to send crews out to survey the damage and clarify what weather pattern caused it.