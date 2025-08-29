Shots fired during barricade incident in Cañon City

Cañon City, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office at 7:17 p.m. announced an active barricade incident.

Deputies say they were responding to a 911 hang-up in the 1400 block of Chestnut, Cañon City, CO. Once they arrived, deputies say shots were fired.

The sheriff's office says, "after a few hours, the suspect, whose name will not be released at this time, and the involved deputy, whose name will not be released at this time, were both transported to hospitals with unknown injuries."

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, no further information will be released at this time.

