RAIN & T-STORMS TODAY-DRYING THROUGH LABOR DAY WEEKEND

TODAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon/evening. High of 77° FOR Colorado Springs and 82° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms then gradual clearing after midnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s to near 60°.

SATURDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers mainly in the afternoon/evening. Comfortable highs of 75° for Colorado Springs and 81° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers mainly in the afternoon/evening. Comfortable high temperatures mid 70s to low 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures 80° to 85°.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.