Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst won’t seek reelection to third term, sources tell CNN

<i>Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Sen. Joni Ernst questions then-nominee for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during his Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on January 14.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource
Sen. Joni Ernst questions then-nominee for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during his Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on January 14.
By
Published 10:04 AM

By Jeff Zeleny, CNN

(CNN) — Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst has decided not to seek reelection to a third term, two people familiar with the decison say, and is poised to make an announcement next week.

Ernst has been wrestling with the decision for months, but began telling friends in recent days. Her retirement creates an open Senate seat in Iowa.

Rep. Ashley Hinson is making plans to jump into the race, one GOP official says. A crowded field of Democrats is already running.

CBS first reported Ernst’s decision.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.