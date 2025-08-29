Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst won’t seek reelection to third term, sources tell CNN

By Jeff Zeleny, CNN

(CNN) — Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst has decided not to seek reelection to a third term, two people familiar with the decison say, and is poised to make an announcement next week.

Ernst has been wrestling with the decision for months, but began telling friends in recent days. Her retirement creates an open Senate seat in Iowa.

Rep. Ashley Hinson is making plans to jump into the race, one GOP official says. A crowded field of Democrats is already running.

CBS first reported Ernst’s decision.

