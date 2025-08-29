Friday Night Blitz week 1, part 1
FINAL SCORES.
Pueblo County 34, PUEBLO WEST 39
Ponderosa 14, PALMER RIDGE 42
DISCOVERY CANYON 25, Pueblo Central 0
