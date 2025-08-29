Skip to Content
News

Friday Night Blitz week 1, part 1

By
Published 11:05 PM

FINAL SCORES.

Pueblo County 34, PUEBLO WEST 39

Ponderosa 14, PALMER RIDGE 42

DISCOVERY CANYON 25, Pueblo Central 0

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

