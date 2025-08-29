CPW seeks public’s input on managing mule deer herds west of I-25

SOUTHEAST REGION, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Southeast Region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has created a survey to be completed by September 19, seeking public input on how they manage mule deer herds west of I-25.

CPW says the survey will help guide their management of the five Southeast Region mule deer herds west of I-25 from 2026 to 2036.

According to CPW, they are revising the herd management plans, and the final plan will identify the desired population and buck-to-doe ratio, which will guide mule deer management for the next 10 years.

The survey can be found here. Participants must register on the EngageCPW website to ensure that their comments are recorded and that all participants complete the survey only once, according to CPW.

CPW provides the following information on each of the five herds that the survey will focus on:

Map of Mule Deer Herds provided by CPW

Cottonwood Creek D-15 Mule Deer Herd

Game Management Units 48, 56, 481, and 561.

Primarily located in western Chaffee County in central Colorado.

Bounded on the north and west by the Continental Divide, on the east by the Arkansas River, and on the south by the divide between the Arkansas and Rio Grande drainages and the Chaffee/Fremont county line

Cripple Creek D-16 Mule Deer Herd

Game Management Units 49, 57, 58, and 581

Includes portions of Park, Teller, Fremont, Chaffee, and Lake Counties

Bounded on the north by the Continental Divide, Colorado Hwy 9, and U.S. Hwys 285 and 24; on the east by Colorado Hwy 67 and the Phantom Canyon Road (Fremont County Road 67); on the south by U.S. Hwy 50 and the Arkansas River; and on the west by the Arkansas River.

Trinidad D-32 Mule Deer Herd

Game Management Units 85, 140, and 851.

Includes portions of Costilla, Huerfanom, and Las Animas Counties

Bounded on the north by US highway 69, Interstate 25, and Colorado 160; on the east by Colorado 389; on the south by the New Mexico and Colorado State line; and on the west by the Sangre de Cristo Divide, Huerfano County Roads #570 and #572 (Pass Creek Road) and Huerfano County Road #555 (Muddy Creek Road).

Wet Mountain D-34 Mule Deer Herd

Game Management Units 69, 84, 86, 691, and 861

Includes portions of Fremont, Custer, Huerfano, and Pueblo Counties

Bounded on the north by US Highway 50; on the east by Interstate 25; on the south by Colorado 69, Huerfano County Road #555 (Muddy Creek Road and Huerfano County Roads #570 and #572 (Pass Creek Road); and on the west by the Sangre de Cristo Divide.

Rampart D-50 Mule Deer Herd

Game Management Units 59, 511, 512, and 591

Includes portions of El Paso, Teller, Fremont, and Pueblo Counties

Bounded on the north by the Teller/Douglas county line; on the east by Interstate 25; on the south by Highway 50; and on the west by the Platte River, Highway 24, Highway 67 and the Phantom Canyon Road.

