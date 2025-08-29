Colorado Springs marks opening of new Senior Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The community came together to celebrate the opening of a new Colorado Springs Senior Center, featuring plenty of room for socializing and even two indoor pickleball courts

“This brand-new, 23,000-square-foot Senior Center is more than brick and mortar. It is a promise that Colorado Springs is, and will remain, a city for our seniors,” said Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

City of Colorado Springs

The City of Colorado Springs says the senior center is a partnership between the City and the YMCA. The city provides the facility, and the YMCA runs the day-to-day operations.

Perks of the new building, according to the city:

Adds nearly 6,000 square feet over the old facility

Open space for cooking classes and demonstrations

Two indoor pickleball courts

Expanded classrooms

Dedicated dining and socializing space

Kitchen to serve meals brought in from Silver Key Senior Services

Technology learning space

Large fitness space

Triple the amount of parking spaces

Outdoor gathering spaces and a walking path around the property

The facility was funded by nearly $12.4 million from the America Rescue Plan Act funds, as well as support from Lyda Hill Philanthropies, the Colorado Springs Health Foundation, and the federal Community Development Block Grant program. The total project cost is estimated at nearly $15.3 million, confirms the city.

“Our seniors are the backbone of this community. They have raised families, built businesses, served in our military, and poured their hearts into the life of our city in countless ways. This new senior center stands as a reflection of our commitment to honor them, support them, and create spaces where they can continue to flourish for years to come,” says Yemi Mobolade.

