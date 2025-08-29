Colorado Springs man accused of flashing fake ICE badge, using toddlers as shields in standoff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Newly released court documents reveal a chaotic four-hour standoff in Colorado Springs, involving a man accused of impersonating a federal officer, and later pointing a gun at officers while live-streaming with two toddlers inside the home.

Investigators say 22-year-old Antonio Lashun Mellon first came to police attention on August 22.

According to an affidavit, Mellon entered the DashMart on North Academy Boulevard wearing a mask and carrying a handgun. When confronted by an employee about the weapon, Mellon allegedly flashed what he claimed was an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) badge and said he was a federal agent.

Detectives later confirmed the badge was fake. Mellon’s DoorDash account was suspended shortly afterward, and police identified him through photos, surveillance video, and his own Instagram posts.

Court records show Mellon is a convicted felon out of Washington state for the sexual assault of a minor, which bars him from legally possessing firearms.

Just four days later, on August 27, officers went to Mellon’s home on Burnham Street to arrest him on those charges. That’s when, according to police, the situation escalated into a four-hour standoff.

Court records say Mellon appeared at the front door and through windows, pointing a handgun with a red laser attachment at officers on scene. Around the same time, he began posting videos and photos to Instagram from inside the home.

In one video, Mellon pointed his phone out the window, showing flashing police lights, and said:



“I need help. World, I need the world to help. I need the world to help.”

Investigators say Mellon also posted a photo of himself aiming a black handgun with a laser at a mirror, and another clip from behind the front door, pointing his gun toward police vehicles outside.

Two 2-year-old twin girls were inside the home during the standoff. Police say Mellon stayed armed near the children even as pepper balls were deployed into the home. Court documents state he eventually came outside holding both toddlers in his arms, using them as shields.

Prosecutors now call Mellon’s actions “escalating behavior.” He is charged with:

4 counts of first-degree assault (F3)

2 counts of child abuse (F5)

Impersonating a peace officer (F5)

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender (F5)

He is currently being held on $500,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 2.

