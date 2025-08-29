Air traffic controllers’ union, FAA reach agreement to improve mental healthcare

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- The union representing air traffic controllers and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Friday they have reached an agreement to develop a program to help support the mental health and wellness of air traffic controllers. The agreement comes three days after a KRDO13 Investigates report on the current air traffic controller crisis affecting Colorado.

13 Investigates obtained an internal release Friday morning announcing NATCA (National Air Traffic Controllers Association) and the FAA are developing a Controller Peer Support Program (CPSP) to improve air traffic controllers' mental health.

A lack of mental health support has been a long-standing issue within the industry that has led to a mass exodus of many controllers over the years.

The NATCA release reads, "The CPSP will create a support network that connects Bargaining Unit Employees (BUEs) with trained peer controllers, providing an important platform to address personal and professional concerns." It goes on to read, "Our peer supporters will listen attentively, offer confidential and non-judgemental assistance."

The joint memo notes the collaborative approach is meant for air traffic control specialists who need support while "overcoming the stigma related to seeking advice regarding mental health and wellness."

The plan also promises to cover travel expenses relating to meetings and related activities.

All details on the release can be read below.

13 Investigates spoke with Christopher Hastings, a former air traffic controller who left the Pueblo Tower because of the strain. He spoke about the current air traffic controller crisis and how a lack of mental healthcare is simply one issue plaguing the industry, even noting that some air traffic controllers have turned to drugs and alcohol to cope while on the job.

“If you're working six days a week and you are unable to go and seek basic mental health care, talk to a therapist without risking your job, you self-medicate and you come up with ways to cope and deal with the stress outside of what most people would consider good or healthy,” said Hastings.

Hastings added, “Recently, the FAA changed their policy... now you can go and get a diagnosis... and you don't have to go through this lengthy requalification process. But if you take any sort of medication for anxiety, dealing with new situation... you've got to jump through all these hoops,” he said.

“There needs to be a more individualized approach towards mental health care because it's not cookie-cutter.”

13 Investigates spoke with an air traffic controller on background. They said, "This is a step in the right direction! It will provide controllers with a peer support program similar to what airlines have had for a while." They added, "More work needs to be done to change the culture within the industry and remove barriers - perceived and actual - with controllers accessing mental health resources."

