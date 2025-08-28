Suspected impaired driver arrested after car gets stuck on train tracks in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – One person is in custody this morning after a close call overnight on the BNSF railroad tracks near downtown Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed to KRDO13 that at around 1 a.m. on Aug. 28, crews responded to a report of a Subaru stuck on active train tracks beneath the West Cimarron Bridge.

Officers say the driver had taken a wrong turn overnight and ended up stranded on the tracks.

Per safety protocols, CSPD said officers immediately contacted railroad operators to halt any incoming trains in order to prevent a potentially serious crash.

KRDO13 crews on scene reported at least six police vehicles and a tow truck responding to the scene. CSPD says they were able to move the car just enough that trains could move again.

No injuries were reported, but CSPD said the driver, who was not yet publicly identified, was arrested for suspected alcohol impairment.

