Shuck happens: Free sweet corn offered in Custer County after semi tips on Highway 69

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Custer County Sheriff's Office says free sweet corn is being offered to residents after it spilled out of a semi following a crash.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday as the semi was driving on Highway 69 near Mile Point 69, just north of Reed Road.

Thankfully, the sheriff's office says the driver was not injured, but the truck did dump its load of corn after it flipped.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office says that the corn is being taken to the Wet Mountain Fire Protection District, where residents can pick up some of the corn. First responders just ask that those coming out do not block fire truck bays in case crews have to leave for an emergency.

Crews are alternating traffic on Highway 69 until the semi can be towed. They anticipate traffic will be back to normal by noon.

