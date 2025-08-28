Serial public indecency suspect arrested after allegedly masturbating to women in parking lots

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man has been taken into custody following a string of indecent exposure and unlawful sexual contact cases, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD says that the suspect, 36-year-old Brian Williams, was identified and later arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

This month, KRDO13 spoke to one of the people who reported him to police. Mallarie J. said she was parked at Target back in January when one incident occurred.

"I saw that a man that is parked next to me in that silver Acura has his windows down, and he is looking at me and masturbating," said Mallarie.

CSPD confirms that some of Williams' charges are tied to that case.

Police allege that the suspect would expose himself to women in parking lots, sometimes even reaching out to touch them as they were getting into their cars.

CSPD says that in total, Williams has been charged with three counts of felony public indecency and two counts of unlawful sexual contact.

