Fort Collins man sentenced to 20 years in prison after drug and weapons arrest

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 67-year-old from Fort Collins was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a drug and weapons bust in Castle Rock.

Albert Gene Vargas was arrested on August 14, 2021, at Castle Rock Parkway and Promenade Parkway after a camera detected stolen plates on his car, says the 23rd Judicial District of Colorado.

Police say that Vargas told deputies that he was a middleman for “some cartel dudes” when he was pulled over. Deputies say he went on to admit that, despite being a convicted felon, he had a handgun in his car.

According to law enforcement, deputies found large amounts of fentanyl, hallucinogens, and more than 450 grams of methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia. Police say at the time of the arrest, Vargas had multiple outstanding warrants, including a felony drug charge in Denver.

The District Attorney's Office says that Vargus pleaded guilty to a class one drug felony as a special offender and felony possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

District Attorney George Brauchler said Vargas’s sentence should serve as a warning to others considering criminal activity in Douglas County.

“I will continue to emphasize to those who are incapable or unwilling to follow our laws that Douglas County is inhospitable to you. How long would it have taken this armed convicted felon and claimed middleman in a stolen car to drive around our community? Best guess: less than 20 years.”

