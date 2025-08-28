Skip to Content
News

Deputies investigating reports of an unconfirmed explosion in Las Animas

KRDO
By
New
today at 7:12 AM
Published 7:16 AM

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Bent County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) says a suspect is in custody after reports of an unconfirmed explosion in Las Animas.

During an investigation into the reported explosion, the sheriff's office says deputies located an individual at a Las Animas residence with multiple active warrants.

BCSO said the suspect tried to hide under the residence, but with the assistance of a K9, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. No details have been released on the identity of the suspect or the reasoning behind the warrants.

The investigation into the reported explosion remains ongoing, but BCSO said at this time, there is no threat to the public.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.