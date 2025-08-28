Deputies investigating reports of an unconfirmed explosion in Las Animas

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Bent County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) says a suspect is in custody after reports of an unconfirmed explosion in Las Animas.

During an investigation into the reported explosion, the sheriff's office says deputies located an individual at a Las Animas residence with multiple active warrants.

BCSO said the suspect tried to hide under the residence, but with the assistance of a K9, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. No details have been released on the identity of the suspect or the reasoning behind the warrants.

The investigation into the reported explosion remains ongoing, but BCSO said at this time, there is no threat to the public.

