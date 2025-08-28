Daniil Medvedev fined $42,500 for unsportsmanlike misconduct and racket abuse after outburst at US Open

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Daniil Medvedev has been fined $42,500 for unsportsmanlike misconduct and racket abuse following his outburst at the US Open on Sunday.

Medvedev’s fine is almost 40% of the $110,000 in prize money he earned for appearing in the first round of the grand slam at Flushing Meadows.

The 29-year-old was fined $30,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $12,500 for racket abuse.

During the Russian’s first round defeat to Benjamin Bonzi in New York, the Frenchman was serving for the match and, as he prepared to play his second serve, a photographer stepped onto the court surface.

The disruption led chair umpire Greg Allensworth to put Bonzi back onto his first serve, sparking an astonishing outburst from Medvedev.

“Are you a man? Are you a man? Why are you shaking?” the 2021 US Open winner shouted as he stormed towards the chair.

“He wants to go home, guys, he doesn’t like it here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour.”

Medvedev also repeatedly shouted, “What did Reilly Opelka say?” at the official in reference to the US player’s call for Allensworth to be suspended after receiving a code violation at the Dallas Open for confronting a spectator.

The match was halted for about six minutes as jeers, whistles and boos rang out around Louis Armstrong Stadium, with fans refusing to stay quiet so Bonzi could serve.

The United States Tennis Association said the photographer was escorted from the court by US Open security and that his credentials had been revoked.

Bonzi threatened to walk off the court at one point and called for the Russian to be disqualified. Although Medvedev was able to rally after the incident, Bonzi would go onto win in five sets.

At the end of the match, Medvedev repeatedly hit his racket against his bench.

Friend offers support to Medvedev

After Medvedev’s outburst, his longtime friend Andrey Rublev offered to support him if he wants to address his emotions.

“If he wants to change and needs help, he has me, a lot of other friends and family that will help him,” Rublev told reporters after his first round victory at the US Open. “But it’s his life and his decision what he needs to do.”

The Russian added: “Only he knows what is happening.

“I think he needs to take some time because it was a tough loss, but I will text him. The year he’s had in the grand slams hasn’t been easy.”

US star Frances Tiafoe said that Medvedev’s frustrations likely stem from his early exits at grand slams – in the four majors this year, Medvedev exited in the first round in three except the Australian Open where he reached the second round.

“He holds himself to a super high standard,” the American said. “He’s been struggling and he’s struggling to face the music, right? He’s struggling to face losing early and to guys he feels he should be beating.

“Another side comes out. I hope to see him play to the level that he’s capable of playing. It’s been a super tough stretch.”

