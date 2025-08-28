CPW releases reminders on ‘responsible recreation’ for the upcoming holiday weekend

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reminds everyone heading outdoors this Labor Day long weekend to prioritize safety.

The following tips and reminders have been provided by Wildlife experts on how to remain safe:

Be Careful with Fire:

Check fire restrictions or bans at www.coemergency.com.

Use designated campfire areas when allowed and available.

Drown the fires out with water until you can touch the embers.

Never leave a campfire unattended.

Avoid parking or driving on dry grass. Check your tire pressure and exhaust pipes, and check whether chains or exposed wheel rims are dragging from your vehicle, which may create sparks.

“Fire behavior in Colorado continues to be dynamic, with hot and dry conditions not expected to change soon,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Brent Lounsbury. “It’s imperative to pay close attention to fire restrictions, not ignite new dangerous fires, and be mindful not to park in areas that can block first responder vehicles.”

Be Safe on the Water:

CPW officers say they are actively issuing $100 tickets to boaters and paddlers who are not wearing life jackets. While officers say they enforce safety rules, personal accountability is essential for safety.

Wear a life jacket​.

Find a CPW life jacket loaner station to borrow a lifejacket.

Paddleboards and kayaks are considered vessels, and life jacket requirements apply.

Protect your​self from the dangers of cold water shock. Regardless of your age or experience level, cold water can quickly create a drowning emergency.

“Clean, drain and dry” your boat and gear. Find a CPW Gear and Watercraft Cleaning Station to decontaminate your boat, wet equipment, waders and boots.

Alcohol impairs judgment, balance, vision and reaction time on the water, and can increase fatigue and the dangers of cold-water immersion. Sun exposure, heat, and other stressors that boaters experience enhance the effects of alcohol. A general rule to remember is that having one drink on the water is equivalent to having three drinks on land.

Keep wildlife wild:

CPW says Wildlife can get aggressive due to a lack of space or if approached by humans.

Tips for a good trip:

