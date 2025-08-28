Colorado Springs Utilities could increase rates for solar users
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is introducing an "Energy Wise time-of-day rates" as its standard electric rate. In addition to that, the utility group plans to propose updates to its Net Metering Program.
|Colorado Springs City Council will hear the 2026 Rate Case on October 14. Following that City Council is expected to make a decision on October 28. If approved, the Energy Wise Renewable Energy Net Metering Options take effect Jan. 1st, 2027.