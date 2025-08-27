Pueblo asking community to complete online survey on upcoming transportation projects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo is seeking public input on two major transportation projects aimed at enhancing safety, accessibility and connectivity on the west side.

City officials confirm that two projects, the Sun Mountain Roadway Project and the West Side Bus Stop Rehabilitation Project, are in the planning and design phase.

According to the city, the "Sun Mountain Roadway Project will create a new connection between 24th Street and 31st Street, including two roundabouts designed to improve traffic flow and reduce crashes."

While the "West Side Bus Stop Rehabilitation Project will create or upgrade approximately 67 bus stops to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, enhancing access and safety for all riders—especially seniors, individuals with disabilities, and others who rely on public transit."

Both projects will be funded by a $16.8 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Construction is planned to begin in 2026 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027, according to the city.

The city is asking community members to fill out a survey, which can be found here, to share their feedback.

The survey includes the following questions:

How do you usually get around the West Side of Pueblo? What challenges do you experience when traveling in this area, if any? How familiar are you with the plan to create a new roadway connection between 24th Street and 31st Street? Do you support the addition of two roundabouts to improve traffic flow and safety in this area? Do you have any suggestions or concerns about this new roadway connection? Do you or someone in your household use the bus system regularly? Have you encountered any issues accessing bus stops in your area? If yes, please explain. What improvements would you most like to see at West Side bus stops? Is there anything else you'd like to share with the project team? Along with sections to include your name, address (optional), and Email.

“These upgrades will boost west side connectivity in the City and support safe, reliable travel options for everyone,” said a City of Pueblo Acting Director of Public Works, Chuck Roy.

