Horrific school shooting, La Niña odds, gas station tonic: Catch up on the day’s stories

A shooter fired on praying students through church windows, killing at least two children and injuring 17 others at a school in Minneapolis, officials say. The FBI is investigating the tragedy as an act of domestic terrorism. Follow live updates.

La Niña could make a comeback. The weather pattern has about coin-flip odds of emerging in the fall — and once it arrives, it’s likely to stick around for much of the winter. However, snow lovers shouldn’t celebrate just yet.

A popular herbal drink called Feel Free claims to support “relaxation, productivity and focus.” But some people are saying they’re trapped in addiction, debt and rehab after consuming the beverage.

There’s another impact of climate change to add to the list. It’s making the ocean more acidic, a process that can affect many species and ecosystems. New research suggests even the ocean’s fiercest predators could be vulnerable.

In fact, she brought her own to the court. The tennis player shone in an elaborate outfit with sparkly red roses in her hair during her first-round US Open victory. Take a look.

👖 Tailor-made campaign: Will Gap’s “Milkshake” bring all the customers to its yard? The company’s denim commercial is going viral — thanks to a tried-and-true formula — weeks after the backlash of Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad.

📸 Freeze-frame: A lioness facing down a cobra. A sloth clinging to a fence with barbed wire. An elephant wading through piles of trash. These are some of the stunning images from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

☕ It’s not quite autumn yet, but the season’s popular Pumpkin Spice Latte has returned to Starbucks. What year did the company debut the drink?

A. 2000

B. 2003

C. 1999

D. 2010

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Launched in 2003, the PSL is likely to cause a spike in Starbucks sales once again.

