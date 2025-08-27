Federal agents and CSPD working scene off Burnham Street, shelter-in-place ordered

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order for a one-block area in Colorado Springs. The order is for the 1300 block of Burnham Street.

The sheriff's office is asking residents nearby to lock doors and stay away from windows.

Colorado Springs police officers and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents are at the scene. Details are limited at this time, but officials told KRDO13 that the Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead agency.

This is a breaking news situation, but this article may be updated.

