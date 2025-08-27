Detectives ask for community’s help in alleged attempted child abduction in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a possible attempted child abduction in the Poncha Springs area, which occurred on Aug. 24.

Detectives say, "a small child was playing in the front yard at his home when a red or maroon El Camino with a 'truck-style back and blue license plates' pulled over. The male driver, only described as being in his teens or early twenties, rolled down his window and asked the child if he wanted to go for a ride. The child then ran into his home as the vehicle drove away."

The incident occurred between 5 and 7:30 p.m. on August 24 near East Poncha Avenue, officials confirm.

Detectives ask the community to review surveillance footage from the suspected timeline to help identify a vehicle or driver.

According to detectives, an older model red Dodge pickup might have been traveling alongside the suspect in a separate car.

If you have information, contact Chaffee County Dispatch at 719-539-2596 and ask to speak with a Detective.

