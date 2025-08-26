Powerball jackpot hits $815 million for Wednesday’s drawing, 7th largest in game’s history after no Monday winner

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot has soared to $815 million after there were no big winners in Monday’s drawing, marking the 7th largest prize in the game’s history.

Monday’s winning numbers – 16, 19, 34, 37, 64 with a red Powerball of 22 and a Power Play multiplier of 3 – did net two $1 million winners in Georgia and Texas, the lottery said.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 38th since the jackpot was last won in May.

Should there be a winner on Wednesday, they will have the choice between an annuitized $815 million prize or a lump-sum payment estimated at $367.9 million before taxes, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the game’s operator. If the winner chooses the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment plus 29 annual payments with 5% increases each year.

There have been five Powerball jackpots over $1 billion, including the largest lottery jackpot for the game in US history of $2.04 billion. It was won by a single ticket in Altadena, California, on November 7, 2022.

The Powerball lottery said it has generated more than $36 billion for good causes supported by US lotteries over more than three decades.

