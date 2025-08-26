Skip to Content
Powerball jackpot hits $815 million for Wednesday’s drawing, 7th largest in game’s history after no Monday winner

<i>Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The Powerball jackpot in Monday's draw will the the 10th largest in the game's history.
August 25, 2025 2:00 AM
By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot has soared to $815 million after there were no big winners in Monday’s drawing, marking the 7th largest prize in the game’s history.

Monday’s winning numbers – 16, 19, 34, 37, 64 with a red Powerball of 22 and a Power Play multiplier of 3 – did net two $1 million winners in Georgia and Texas, the lottery said.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 38th since the jackpot was last won in May.

Should there be a winner on Wednesday, they will have the choice between an annuitized $815 million prize or a lump-sum payment estimated at $367.9 million before taxes, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the game’s operator. If the winner chooses the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment plus 29 annual payments with 5% increases each year.

There have been five Powerball jackpots over $1 billion, including the largest lottery jackpot for the game in US history of $2.04 billion. It was won by a single ticket in Altadena, California, on November 7, 2022.

The Powerball lottery said it has generated more than $36 billion for good causes supported by US lotteries over more than three decades.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Gordon Ebanks, Karina Tsui and Hanna Park contributed to this report.

