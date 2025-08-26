Ohio State denies banning Barstool Sports founder and Michigan alum Dave Portnoy from Ohio Stadium for showdown with Texas

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

(CNN) — Ohio State denied Tuesday that it banned Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy from Ohio Stadium as a part of Fox Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff” show on Saturday, as the prominent University of Michigan alumnus called the Buckeyes out for focusing more on him than the Texas Longhorns.

The Buckeyes are set for a massive showdown with Texas on college football’s first major weekend of action and Fox will be airing the game as its flagship “Big Noon Saturday” broadcast. As part of the coverage, Fox’s pregame show – which has a new partnership with Barstool Sports and Portnoy – is slated to shoot from the field at The Horseshoe before the game.

Front Office Sports reported late Monday night that Ohio State had banned Portnoy from the stadium – the Wolverine alum frequently takes shots at the Buckeyes, Michigan’s biggest rival. The story set off a round of criticism from the extended Barstool Universe, including its legion of contributors and fans on social media.

On Tuesday morning, Ohio State said it’s not responsible for the decision keeping Portnoy off the sidelines and pointed the finger toward Fox.

“Ohio State routinely holds planning meetings with media partners and provides input regarding broadcast set-up, kickoff times and other matters,” a statement from a university spokesman read. “During planning meetings with FOX regarding Big Noon Kickoff’s visit to campus this week, FOX representatives informed the department that the only talent who would be inside Ohio Stadium for the last hour of the show would be their main set/desk talent team.”

“This group comprises their halftime and post-game shows, as well. They informed us that David Portnoy is not part of their ‘main desk’ crew. Ohio State did not ban anyone from our stadium.”

Portnoy – who was named frequently in the news release announcing the partnership between Barstool and Fox, described as becoming a “regular contributor” who would bring “a deep-rooted passion for the game and keen understanding of its culture, rivalries and fanbases to his weekly segments at the desk” – made it clear he didn’t believe Ohio State’s explanation.

The Barstool founder likened the statement to “selling ice to Eskimos” in a post on X and then later uploaded a video with his side of the story.

Portnoy said it has been clear to him for a week-and-a-half leading up to the news going public that Ohio State was trying to keep him out of the Horseshoe after hearing about it on “The Bobby Carpenter Show with Anthony Schlegel,” a podcast run by a former Ohio State linebacker.

The Barstool Sports founder takes regular shots at the Buckeyes, especially after his Wolverines have enjoyed four straight wins over their archrivals on the football field. Last year’s win in particular has stuck in the craw of Buckeyes fans, as they lost to Michigan on home turf in a massive upset before rallying in the College Football Playoff to win the national championship.

While the title win certainly eased the pain of the loss to Michigan, Wolverine fans – Portnoy, with his large social media following and platform on Barstool – haven’t let Buckeyes forget that they still lost The Game.

Portnoy said he believes the sting of that loss and the prospect of a prominent Michigan alumnus being on their home field led Ohio State to keep him

“We canceled our production. We had to pay a fee, late fee, all the stuff for not coming to Ohio State, Columbus,” Portnoy said in the video.

He added, “It’s a broken team, a broken school. Oh, national championship, this national championship that … they’re broken, something I’ve been saying for a long time. So obviously (Ohio State athletic director) Ross Bjork reverses like, ‘We didn’t ban them, that was all a Fox decision,’ and what’s Fox gonna say? This is a big partner of Ohio State, and I’m not trying to f**k up the relationship.”

“This is sports. This is rivalry. This is petty. When one team beats your face in for an entire decade, when your archrival is stomping on your neck and you can’t breathe, you do crazy things. They ban me from coming to the state. They ban our show from being on campus and I feel bad that Fox is in the middle of it.”

Portnoy’s message to Ohio State? Quit focusing on Michigan and start focusing on Saturday’s game.

“Stop making excuses,” Portnoy said. “… Just own up and be like, ‘You know what? Michigan is a bully, and they beat the piss out of us. And when they walk down the street, we cross to the other side and we gotta get better. And, you know, yeah, we did ban Dave. We did ban Dave because we are so hateful against Michigan.’ … Just own what you do. Just own what you do. Don’t hide. You banned me, you’re scared of Michigan.”

