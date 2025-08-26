Skip to Content
Hiker rescued after falling over 20 feet off ledge north of Castle Rock

today at 7:15 AM
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A hiker is in the hospital after falling over 20 feet off a ledge in a mountain park in Douglas County on Sunday, rescue crews say.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR), crews were called to Daniels Parks at 3:43 p.m. on Aug. 24 after receiving reports that a hiker had fallen 20 to 30 feet over a ledge near the Pikes Peak overlook.

SMFR said crews quickly located and worked to stabilize the patient, while its Technical Rescue Team constructed a rope system to safely extract the hiker from where they'd fallen.

After what crews called a "complex 150-foot rope rescue," the hiker was safely brought to safety by 4:30 p.m., less than an hour after SMFR received the initial report.

SMFR said the injured hiker was emergently transported to a local hospital for treatment, though the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

