Colorado Springs police investigating after body found in Fountain Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are investigating after a body was found in Fountain Creek early Tuesday morning.

There is a closure running from East Las Vegas Street and Royer Street, police said.

As of right now, CSPD says the death doesn't appear suspicious, though the coroner will need to determine the official cause of death.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

