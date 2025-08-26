Child hospitalized after house fire in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Fire crews say a child has been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after an early-morning house fire in northern Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a call came in at around 4:51 a.m. on Aug. 26, reporting smoke in a bedroom at a home on Safari Circle, just northeast of Briargate Boulevard and Union Boulevard.

Shortly after 5 a.m., crews confirmed that everyone had made it out of the home safely and reported they had identified the source of the fire and were working to extinguish it.

The fire was knocked down by 5:15 a.m. Crews on scene tell KRDO13 the fire was contained to the bedroom, and two people were in the home at the time.

One of them was a child, who was taken to the Children's Hospital for minor smoke inhalation, CSFD said. No other injuries were reported.

A cat and a dog were also safely rescued from the fire and will be taken in by the Humane Society until the home's occupants return, crews tell KRDO13.

CSFD said fire investigators will be at the scene this morning to look into the cause of the fire.

