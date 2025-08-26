2.6 grams of methamphetamine purchased by undercover operative in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 42-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly selling methamphetamine to an undercover operative while her infant children were in the home.

Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says Lidsay Glovan from Poncha Springs was charged with Unlawful Distribution of Methamphetamine and two counts of Child Abuse on Aug 20.

“The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to aggressively combat drug distribution in our community to keep the poison off our streets. We have zero tolerance for it, especially when it involves children,” Sheriff Andy Rohrich.

