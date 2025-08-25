Youth suicide rate falls to 17-year low in Colorado

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suicide rate among Colorado youth has fallen to the lowest level in years, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

According to the agency, in 2024, there were 39 reported suicides among young people aged 10 to 18. It's the lowest number since 2007, CDPHE says.

“The drop in youth suicides is encouraging, because we see that our shared efforts in communities across Colorado are indeed having a positive impact on our youth,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, CDPHE executive director, in a release. “We have been intentional about the actions we are taking in Colorado to prevent suicide and the data indicates that we are making a difference.”

The suicide rate peaked in 2020, when there were 87 reported youth suicides, according to the agency.

Officials say it's difficult to pinpoint one exact reason why rates are at their lowest since 2007; however, they do point to preventative programming.

CDPHE says there are several programs available, including:

The Follow-Up Project: Provides follow-up services to those who have recently been discharged from the hospital following a mental health event

The Second Wind Fund: provides free suicide-specific therapy to underinsured or uninsured youth.

Colorado 988: A hotline providing mental health support

I Matter Colorado: Free therapy sessions for youth

Colorado LIFTS: Connects people without health insurance to mental health and substance abuse support

