Police activity triggers shelter-in-place at CU Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Our partners at 9News in Denver say a shelter-in-place order was issued due to police activity at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

9News reports that the alert was sent out around 5 p.m., saying police and emergency personnel are responding to the area of Norlin Library.

This is a developing story, but this article may be updated.

Angela Case contributed to this article.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.