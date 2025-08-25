Police activity triggers shelter-in-place at CU Boulder

Skip to Content
Updated today at 5:29 PM
BOULDER, Colo. — Our partners at 9News in Denver say a shelter-in-place order was issued due to police activity at the University of Colorado in Boulder

9News reports that the alert was sent out around 5 p.m., saying police and emergency personnel are responding to the area of Norlin Library. 

This is a developing story, but this article may be updated.

Angela Case contributed to this article.

