One dead, two seriously injured after suspected DUI crash in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – One person was killed and two others seriously injured after a vehicle drove off the side of the road and hit a tree early Sunday morning, police say. Now, alcohol is being considered as a factor in the crash.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were dispatched to a traffic crash at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 24 after receiving reports of a crash at the 2300 block of Platte Avenue, near Union Boulevard.

CSPD said initial reports indicated the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Platte when it drove off the south side of the road before striking a tree.

Officers who arrived on scene found multiple people inside the car, including a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, CSPD said.

Two additional people inside the car sustained "serious bodily injuries" and were taken to a hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

The driver, of the car, Jayden M. Hendricks, was arrested. CSPD says the investigation is ongoing, but alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

CSPD said its Major Crash Team has now taken over the ongoing investigation.

