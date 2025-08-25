COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At Doherty High School. It's We before Me.

"It's a team first and individual second. And we're working hard to establish that. I think we're doing a good job with that. You won't see anybody running around wearing number one for Doherty High School this year because the team is number one," says Doherty head coach Mike Campbell.

Mike Campbell is the new head honcho this season for Doherty. And his players really love being coached up, "I like his coaching style, it's old school. It's not so soft," says Doherty linebacker, Nate Bettencourt.

Gavin Gilbert adds, "It's like drastically different, to be honest. We're a lot more connected as a team. I feel like this year, because of the coaching staff and everybody so new, it's a fresh start."

It's a fresh start with a lot of new faces, "Just trying to piece it all together and make it as comfortable as we can, for young players who are typically pretty uncomfortable on Friday night," says Campbell.

The senior class is doing their part to help out the younger players, "Coaches aren't the only coaches. Seniors, they gotta give them a little bit of ice from time to time when coaches are talking to another player or something. We have a lot of experience. We could teach up the little guys to let them know what we know," says Bettencourt.

The seniors also know that they only have a little time left at Doherty, and they want to leave the program in good hands.

"Even though we're leaving this school...we want to remember it as a good school. We're trying to leave them a great opportunity for if not this year, next year," says Gilbert.

